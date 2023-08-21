Homeless shelter preps for anticipated heavy rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With tropical weather heading to the Coastal Bend, homeless shelters are preparing to be at capacity.

Local shelters have already been seeing high demand due to the recent heat.

With possible rain in the forecast, the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission's assistant director, Alfred Martinez, said they have to be ready.

"We of course make sure we have food and water, which we are stalked up on all of that we have hurricane windows we shelter in place if something does come we are pretty much always prepared," Martinez said.

Other shelters around the Coastal Bend also said they are usually prepared.

All of the spots available are on a first come first serve

Martinez said there are minimal spaces available as of right now.