Homeless camp forming outside of Lowe's on Airline Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just outside of the Lowe's on Airline Road, homeless people have started to camp out in that area for months now. Many residents have expressed their concerns on social media.

Local Roel Peña said he noticed the homeless camp situation a couple of weeks back.

“It’s a very sad, sad thing that has happened to us, it is not just a stranger it is us, it can happen to me it can happen to you," Peña said.

Peña wasn’t the only one, many residents also noticed as they posted their concerns on a social media post.

Residents expressed how they were noticing accumulated trash and many homeless people outside of the Lowe’s on Airline Road.

Peña said he has seen the situation worsen.

“People can’t afford to rent anything," Peña said. "When you are a low income and your rent goes up another two hundred dollars, they have to move out, and where do you go if you have no family and resources, you end up on the streets.”

Businesses owners said it's common to see people camping out in this area.

Theresa Skaggs has been a business owner in the area for over 30 years, she is worried about possible crime.

“It's an intense problem, I can tell you we have seen many things through the windows, drug dealings, people overdosing on the pavements, ” Skaggs said.

Skaggs' store has gotten broken into several times, which is why her and other surroundings stores have installed bars for their windows.

“It’s not something that we can turn our backs on, because we know that most of them are intoxicated or they are on some kind of drug so I look at it as a danger, so I am scared.” Skaggs said.

Peña says this issue should be addressed to the city.

“If they have a concern they need to call the city, and do a petition whatever it takes, get one leader, get him involved get the city involved and just get it done.” Peña said.

Corpus Christi Police said when they receive calls about this issue, they tend to relocate them to other homeless sites. They encourage residents to call them if they have any concerns.