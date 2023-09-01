Home repair grants and loan programs now available for Robstown homeowners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown residents will now be able to invest in their home repairs with a new loan and grant program coming to the city.

Homeowners who are eligible will now be able to apply for home repair grants and loans starting Oct. 1.

Sandra Villareal, along with her husband built their home 33 years ago, she said her house is desperate needs for repairs.

“It needs several repairs, it needs a new central and some of the roof is damage,” Villareal said.

Mayor of Robstown Gilbert Gomez said this will make a great impact to the city.

"It will definitely improve the quality of life because we have a lot of older homes we have a lot of elderly here, who can’t afford to make repairs, whether it’s roof repair or if it’s a central air conditioning," Gomez said.

Roel Gomez, the area director for United Stated Department of Agriculture Rural Development said the City of Robstown has not qualified for this program since the 1970’s. But now the city qualifies because it has a bigger population.

"They will be able to get up to $10,000 grants to repair safety and health hazards in their homes, that is an amazing program that we have, if they met the income qualifications,” Roel said.

Home owners applying for the grant must be 62 or older, and must make under $38,750 a year. All other homeowners can apply for the signature loan.

"We are very happy about that this program is going to happen for years so it is not like you have to apply by the end of the year or month or nothing like that," Gomez said.

Villareal said she is looking forward to repairing her house.

"This will help us with our washroom, it has leaks, and it is getting mold, so we need repairs," she said.

