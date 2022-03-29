Home destroyed by hurricane Harvey turned into Marketplace for local businesses

REFUGIO, Texas — March 29 is National Mom an Pop Business Owners Day, dedicated to honoring small business owners across the United States.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are three million small businesses in Texas with 99% of those businesses being Texas owned.

The Census Bureau reports Nueces County has home to just over 30 thousand small businesses.

On 201 N. Alamo Street in Refugio Texas,you will see a two story house that was once left unoccupied after hurricane Harvey hit over four years ago.

Dorey Williams told us she had several booths at full circle village in Beeville, where she would sell antique items. She decided to purchase the property on Alamo Street, with big plans to bring the shop closer to home.

She said, every penny toward turning the once abandoned home into the Alamo Street Marketplace was worth it.

“This is the perfect place. It is right on the highway, I can get lots of highway traffic," said Williams.

The marketplace has 11 vendors, all located in a prime location.

Williams said she opened her doors to other small business owners in December of 2021, giving them a chance to sell all sorts of unique items like furniture and other collectible goods.

“We have antique pieces, we have new pieces, vintage, collectibles, a little bit of everything," said Williams.

“It’s a cool place, it's the first time we have been here. So I thought we would stop by and look around and see. A lot of neat stuff and cool place," said Marcus Cove, who was shopping around.

Kristin McGee the owner of Fabric Moose said Williams efforts to provide a home for local vendors is amazing.

“I was a web based business and it gave me the opportunity to have a store front and teach a craft that I love which is sewing and quilting," said McGee.

With a little paint and love, Williams turned the abandoned eye sore into a one stop shop for visitors to support local vendors.

“Just a variety of items where people don’t have to leave town to go shopping you know in Corpus, Victoria or wherever," said Williams.

The Alamo Street Marketplace is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For a list of vendors click here.

On April 2, The Alamo Street Marketplace will be hosting outdoor market days. It will be a chance for vendors to set up and sell their items.

If you are interested in renting a space, the set up will cost $25. The event starts at 9a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

