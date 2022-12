CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some real holiday cheer was on display Wednesday night over at the Arena at the New Carroll High School.

A spirit showcase featured the cheer squads from all CCISD High Schools.

This was one of the final preparations before these squads go on to compete in the UIL Spirit State Championship competition. The event will be on Jan.12 and 14 in Fort Worth.

