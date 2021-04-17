Historical commission and Naval Air station members make repairs at Old Bayview Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Nueces County Historical Commission came together and put their best foot forward as they make a few repairs at the Old Bayview Cemetery.

The cemetery is filled with a rich history. If you walk on the property, you can leave with a great history lesson on what the area has to offer.

“Old Bayview Cemetery, it is the story of South Texas, it is the story of our community, not only just Corpus Christi, it’s a U.S. story,” said Friends of Old Bayview Association member Karen Howden.

Howden says you can find names of people who were here in the Coastal Bend during the Spanish Flu, Civil War, Yellow fever, and much more.

Folks from the Naval Air Station CC were able to stop by to help. They not only gave their much-needed muscle power to the site, but they also received much education about the history at the cemetery.

“Just getting everything together is a chore hauling it yes,” said Howden.

Howden says taking a chance to reset these endangered markers can be tough, but the group is dedicated to keeping the history alive.

“People need to understand that folks in the past are not us, they thought differently, they had different goals, they didn’t have the advantages that we have as far as media and medicine and such,” said Howden.