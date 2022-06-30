Watch Now
Hiring event at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline

Shoreline looks to fill several open positions and offers hiring bonuses.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 30, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI-TEXAS — Healthcare workers and hopefuls gathered at Christus Spohn Shoreline Thursday for the hospital’s hiring event. Candidates had the opportunity to tour the hospital and speak directly with hiring managers.

Organizers say they are looking to fill all types of positions.

“We are hiring for nursing for patience care techs, certified nurse’s assistants" says Amanda Webb, Administrative Director of Nursing For Neuroscience Service Line. "We've had some individuals come by for phlebotomy come or therapies so anything that you are looking for in the healthcare realm you are welcome to stop by."

Sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 are available depending on the position and experience. If you missed this event don't worry you can still apply online.

