Highlighting Black owned businesses in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is rich in history and surrounded by many businesses, particularly a handful of black-owned businesses.

Rose Soiree Floral Bar is one of the successful businesses on that list.

“I take very much pride in being a woman-owned business, a Black-owned business,” LaToya Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez opened the floral bar during the pandemic and said it was a challenge navigating as the world came to a halt.

She started delivering bouquets called Porch Posies, where she would drop them off on people’s porches so they could enjoy fresh flowers while they were quarantined.

Even during the pandemic, Rodriguez pushed through and is now making a name for herself in the Corpus Christi area. But this is not just about owning a floral bar.

“I just love to service (and) give back to my community," Rodriguez said."And I think that’s why people come back to us.”

Although Rose Soiree is blossoming into an established business, Diva Dolls is just getting started.

The owner, Retta, has been in the hair industry for over 15 years. She opened a new salon location this week and is being added to Corpus Christi's Black Chamber of Commerce's list of successful black-owned businesses.

One of the stylists, Euniqua Gilliam said she takes pride in her culture and history.

“Being a black woman itself is rewarding,” Gilliam said."The inspiring part is to see the growth. We want to continue to strive higher. ”

Gilliam, who has been doing hair since she was a teenager, specializes in locs, braiding, and more.

"With our hair, it makes us us," Gilliam said. "It's our crown, it's who we want to be."

Small businesses are the heart of Corpus Christi and the stylists at Diva Dolls said they wouldn’t be where they are without the support from their community.

With Black History Month right around the corner, shopping at black-owned businesses is a great way to not only support but encourage others to follow suit and discover new products you’ll love in the meantime.

For an extensive list of black-owned businesses that you can support and shop for, visit the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce and Visit Corpus Christi.

