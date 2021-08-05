High-speed pursuit ends in fiery crash in Odem

ODEM, Texas — A high-speed chase came to a fiery end after the suspect's vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler and caught fire.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, San Patricio Co. Sheriff Oscar Rivera said a 16-year-old young man led officers on a chase south of Odem on Wednesday afternoon.

DPS Troopers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver fled, according to police. The suspect's vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler and caught fire.

Troopers said the 16-year-old driver tried to evade officers on foot, but he was later caught and arrested.

Investigators said there were five undocumented migrants inside the vehicle when they gave chase. U.S. Border Patrol agents took them into custody.