High-speed chase near Robstown ends without injury

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Pct. 5 constable was led on a wild ride Tuesday morning when he tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The deputy spotted the vehicle on FM 70 and County Road 73, but the driver sped away at high speed.

The chase lasted just a few minutes and ended on U.S. Hwy 77 North, near County Road 48.

By then other area law enforcement agencies had joined the pursuit.

That included units from the Corpus Christi and Robstown police departments, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Nueces County Constable Precinct 5, and a unit from the district attorney's office.

The driver, later identified as Corpus Christi's Carlos Gonzalez, was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

He was transported to the Nueces County Jail for several felony charges, including Evading Using Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Vehicle, and felony warrants.

No one was hurt during this pursuit.