High school students explore utility careers at AEP Texas open house

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students traded their desks for hard hats today as A-E-P Texas opened its Crosstown Service Center for a career exploration event.

The utility company welcomed students for an action-packed open house filled with cables, hard hats and utility poles. Students got a close-up look at what linemen really do, from climbing poles to handling equipment most people only see from afar.

For many, it was a unique chance to explore careers they didn't even know existed.

"I loved the experience here today because it puts me out to more opportunities after I graduate, after I'm officially an adult. And I think it gives me a way that I'm actually interested in," said Mayalie Gonzalez, a senior at Roy Miller High School.

A-E-P Texas representatives said the goal is to create awareness about career opportunities in the utility industry.

"We want to show what we have to offer. That there are other career paths and opportunities. We want to create a pipeline and that's why we were asking these schools to bring juniors or seniors kids that are entering the workforce. That way they know that A-E-P is another option for a career path and also that there are also different departments," an A-E-P representative said.

A-E-P Texas representatives said they rarely open this facility to the public.

