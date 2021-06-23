High school senior receives Je'Sani Smith scholarship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The memory of Je'Sani Smith, the King High School Student killed in April of 2019 after he was swept away by a rip current near Whitecap Beach, was honored Tuesday evening.

A scholarship in his name was handed out to a fellow Mustang.

Daniella Cole was surprised at her home by the folks with the Je'Sani Smith Foundation.

The $1200 scholarship goes to graduating Seniors from King High School. To be eligible for the scholarship, King seniors have to write an essay on how they would educate others about water safety and rip currents.

Daniella will be attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall. She will be majoring in International Relations and Global Studies.