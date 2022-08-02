High school marching bands find the beat in the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When it comes to marching to the beat of the drums, Flour Bluff High School’s color guard knows how to beat the heat.

The color guard’s first lieutenant Karoljoseph Hinojosa Ruiz said in order to stay hydrated they take water breaks every 15 minutes.

“We don’t want anyone to get dehydrated or get heat exhaustion, or a heat stroke,” Hinojosa Ruiz said.

They practice outdoors in the morning and later at night during cooler parts of the day; In order to follow U.I.L guidelines, they practice indoors when the heat index gets too high.

Moody's drum major, Lucy Johnson commands the band with just one whistle.

She said that wearing the right clothes is instrumental in keeping her cool.

“Just staying cool, like a tank top or dry fit wear is very important to staying cool,” Johnson said.

Moody High School’s “Mighty Marching Band” also practices indoors.

For the first hour, they will stay cool inside and then go outdoors for the remainder of their practice.

The band’s director. Jose Villarreal said they adjusted their schedule 3 years ago. so that they could practice later at night when the sun is going down.

Alyssa Cisneros is the band’s drum major and plays the flute and said playing outdoors is very exhausting during the summer.

“Throughout our rehearsals, our band directors will tell us to put water on our wrists, the back of our necks, and foreheads so it will cool us down faster,” Cisneros said.

The Villarreal said instruments like the drums can weigh up to 50 pounds.

Cisneros said experiencing the heat is worth it because it helps her bond with her teammates.

“Just to have the experience with everybody there. It’s a very fun experience to have especially with your friends and all that,” she said.

