High heat brings high evaporation rates at Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi is a place that many are looking forward to spending their hot summer days in but they might face some setbacks due to this summer's extreme heat.

With hot weather expected to be around for the next several months, many residents around the lake are concerned that the heat will continue to take a toll on Lake Corpus Christi.

Don Kiper has lived on Lake Corpus Christi for most of his life, he says when the water levels are low the lake can recede as far back as the river.

“It can go all the way to the river, out to the other side over there.” Kiper said.

Kiper says this can be very frustrating for the fishers as the lake’s ecosystem can be in danger.

"It affects everything, yes everybody says less water, more fish in the river well, this is true, but also is death, you have more fish die because there is less oxygen for them to breathe.

Kiper says the extreme heat will cause the water levels at Lake Corpus Christi to continue dropping, it's a situation Kiper knows all to well.

“I’ll be mowing more grass. If the water goes away, the more ground we get so to keep it under control we mow it, see all this here it all grows, but whenever there is no water here all of this is open and we have to mow all this.” Kiper said.

Kiper says the lake’s water levels at the moment are normal, but this won’t last long.

Residents who live along the lake hope the water loss will slow down or end.

