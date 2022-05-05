High demand for Industrial machining field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've told you the story about a millwright machinist. They specialize in fixing all equipment. From compressors, pumps, turbines, center fuses, gear boxes, the list goes on.

Assistant professor Danny Anderson said the program is very hands on and great for students who like to work outside, pull on wrenches and get dirty.

“Hands on you are going to learn the theory behind what makes a pump work. What makes a pump fail, and then uh you are going to learn overall how to repair it and put it back together as a new condition," said Anderson.

“So industrial machining is where we take raw stock, raw materials aluminum, steel, composites, plastics, stuff like that," said Dewey Clark Instruction and program coordinator of the industrial machining program.

“And actually machine the components. So where a mechanic has bolts, and nuts and screws, and these components they will assemble we are the ones that actually manufacture them," said Clark.

In addition to machinery, industrial machinists use a variety of precision measuring tools like calipers, micrometers and gauges. Clark told us there is a high demand for industrial machinists because its a skill trade and not easily learned.

According to Del Mar College, overall employment is expected to grow 7-10% through 2030.

Erica Velasquez is a student at Del Mar College and told us she started in the millwright program and got introduced to the in the CNC courses.

“The CNC it has been new, its different than actual machining on the mills so its pretty cool," said Velasquez.

Del Mar College told us women make up 7.4% of workers in the industry. For Velasquez, she said she didn’t know about the program and hopes it will help other women spark an interest in the field.

“Give it a try, it’s not as hard as it looks. It’s like any other class, take some notes, pay attention, hands on, its a lot of hands on and you’re in, it’s not that bad," said Velasquez.

If you are interested in the program click here.

