CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Herrman & Herrman, P.L.L.C. will distribute 10,000 free turkeys during four Thanksgiving giveaways across South Texas November 20–23.

All four giveaways run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last, at the following locations:



Friday, November 20: Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, Alice

Saturday, November 21: Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi

Sunday, November 22: San Patricio County Fairgrounds, Sinton

Monday, November 23: Robstown Fairgrounds, Robstown

Organizers are asking attendees not to arrive or line up before 10 a.m. at any location. Early arrivals can block roads, cause traffic jams, and interfere with emergency access. Attendees should follow all instructions from police and event staff.

The Corpus Christi giveaway will be the largest of the four events. Road closures will affect access to Cabaniss Field. Residents can visit www.herrmanandherrman.com/thanksgiving for traffic instructions and event updates before traveling.

Free transportation through CCRTA

Herrman & Herrman has partnered with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) to offer free rides for residents without a vehicle to a separate turkey pickup on Monday, November 23. Advance registration is required, and the pickup location and instructions will be emailed after registration.

Registration closes Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m. Central, or when 500 people have registered. Residents can reserve a turkey and receive transportation details through the CCRTA turkey pickup registration form.

Volunteers needed

Volunteer hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Those interested can register at www.herrmanandherrman.com/volunteer. Community service paperwork will be signed for hours completed. Volunteers are eligible for one free turkey per family and gift card drawings. Gift cards for winners will be sent Tuesday, November 24.

"I'm proud and happy that we can provide 10,000 turkeys for our communities this Thanksgiving," said Greg Herrman. "We deeply appreciate everyone helping make this possible, including Councilwoman Sandra Bowen for her support in Jim Wells County; Renee Couture, the City of Corpus Christi's Assistant Director of Public Works overseeing Traffic Operations, and her team; Highway Barricades and Services; CCRTA; all on-duty and off-duty police officers; and every participating organization and volunteer. We could not do this without you."

Herrman also thanked Cabaniss Field, Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, Robstown Fairgrounds, and San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

"Our hosts have been wonderful and so easy to work with," Herrman said. "It has been a pleasure partnering with them to serve our communities this Thanksgiving."

For complete details, visit www.herrmanandherrman.com/thanksgiving.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

