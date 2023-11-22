Here's where to get free Thanksgiving dinner in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There are a number of places that will serve free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.
Here is a list of businesses and organizations providing free food to the community:
- Free community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Vago Burger & BBQ, located at 4701 Barrera Dr., Corpus Christi, TX. The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. 2 plates per adult with limited quantities.
- 5th Annual T&A's Auto Service will host its 2023 Thanksgiving Day gathering, serving free turkey plates including all the fixings. The event will take place at T&A's, located at 602 S. Staples St. beginning at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until they run out.
- Free Thanksgiving community luncheon at the First Church of God, located at 902 West Point Road, Corpus Christi, TX will run Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will be dine-in or drive-thru for all guests.
- 80th Annual Joe Salem Thanksgiving Drive Thru Pick-Up Dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sokol Gym, located at 5502 Kostoryz. Organizers said vehicles may begin lining up at 11 a.m. and please no cell phones in the distribution line. You must open your trunk or window before entering the distribution line and stay in your vehicle at all times.