Here are some tips to help your kids avoid mosquito bites

They're out there buzzing and sucking in full force: those mosquitoes.

Here's how to protect the kids waiting at the bus stop this morning: Amistad Community Health Center’s Dr. Eric Baggerman said wearing light, long-sleeve clothes that cover the arms and legs helps.

Also, obviously, mosquito repellent: Baggerman advises children not use the kind with more than 35 percent Deet, and infants shouldn't use any repellent:

"A real good idea for the babies, for one get them out just like all the other children,” he said. “But covering them all with some mosquito netting whenever that may be appropriate or needed."

Baggerman also said to have the kids avoid areas with grass and standing water -- those are places mosquitoes lay eggs.