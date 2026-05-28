Her son drowned without a life jacket, now she’s on a mission to save others

Life Jackets Save Lives: A Mother’s Mission to Prevent Water Tragedies

When Michelle Ruiz-Hernandez lost her son Christopher in a tragic drowning at Lake Corpus Christi's Sunrise Beach on June 9, 2024, her world shifted forever. Christopher had been shown wearing a life jacket earlier that afternoon in a video, but when returning to shore later that day, he was without it. Less than an hour after that footage, Ruiz-Hernandez received the call every parent fears.

"You lose a child, and you lose part of your identity," she says. "I could let that hurt swallow me whole or turn my pain into a purpose and that’s what I decided to do."

Ruiz-Hernandez founded the Chris Ruiz Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting water safety, educating families, and providing life jackets to those who need them most. The foundation’s mission is simple yet powerful: prevent another family from experiencing the same loss.

From Awareness to Action

The foundation has already made an impact. In partnership with grants and community support, loaner life jacket stations now stand at Sunrise Beach, free for any boater or swimmer to use, borrowing and returning so others can be protected.

This month, thanks in part to the Texas Water Safety Coalition’s advocacy, Governor Greg Abbott signed a proclamation declaring May as Water Safety Awareness Month. Ruiz-Hernandez was there in Austin with other families who have suffered similar tragedies.

But she’s not stopping at proclamations. She is actively lobbying for changes to Texas House Bill 2084, which currently requires life jackets to be on board for boaters over age 13, not on the body. Her goal: make life jackets mandatory while boats are in motion, much like the now-universal seat belt requirement.

"It’s a simple accident. You can fall off without warning. We got pushbacks when seat belts were first required, now everybody wears them. Life jackets should be the same," she says.

Scholarships in Christopher’s Name

Along with awareness, the foundation offers scholarships in honor of Christopher, who was just weeks away from earning his welding associate’s degree at Delmar College. He had dreamed of becoming a welder since childhood.

The foundation provides scholarships to welding students, starting at Robstown Early College High School and now expanded to Agua Dulce ISD, along with essential welding supplies like helmets and grinders. Ruiz-Hernandez plans to add a third school partner next year.

Protect Yourself: Michelle’s One Message to the Public

Water safety advocates, including Ruiz-Hernandez, lifeguards, and other nonprofit leaders, stress the value of tools like warning flags and hazard education. But for Michelle, the most important step remains wearing a life jacket.

"With that life jacket, you know you’ll come back to your family," she says. "It might seem inconvenient, but it’s worth your life."

She urges the public to take advantage of available safety resources and to never underestimate the risk of drowning, whether in lakes, rivers, or the ocean.

Getting Involved

The Chris Ruiz Foundation is seeking volunteers, donors, and community partners to amplify water safety messaging and provide life-saving tools to the public.

Upcoming events include hurricane preparedness outreach in Robstown, where the foundation will distribute life jackets, and other summer safety events coordinated with local agencies.

The Legacy of Christopher Ruiz

Ruiz-Hernandez believes her son’s mission on Earth is not finished. Through her advocacy, scholarships, and safety initiatives, she hopes Christopher will save others from tragedy.

"I tell him every night...your mission here on Earth isn’t done yet," she says.

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