Helping Ukrainians find a safe haven

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United for Ukrainians program was signed by President Joe Biden, on April 22 and was published in the congressional federal register on Wednesday.

The program helps those trying to escape the war-torn country bypass the consulate to get a visa.

The only requirement is to fill out a form with immigration services. What follows are background checks and vaccine requirements, Heather Moretzsohn, an attorney with Rodriguez and Moretzsohn, said.

"Immigration services will then send the applicant an email, and basically that email, they will be entitled to book a flight to come to the United States and they can apply for parole at the border or at the point of entry," she said.

Moretzsohn said that they will receive a 2-year parole status in the US and they will also be entitled to a work permit, as well.

For more information contact them at 361-883-8900.

