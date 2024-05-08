Help the Texas State Aquarium reach the #1 spot in the USA with your votes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With the help of faithful Texas State Aquarium goers and enthusiasts, the Texas State Aquarium can secure another spot this year as one of America's top five aquariums.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Texas State Aquarium (TSA) has been nominated by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Aquarium in North America.

Over the next few weeks, readers can add their votes to the cast of ballots once per day until Monday, May 13th at 11:59 a.m. The top 10 aquariums will be announced on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The public can cast their daily vote for the Texas State Aquarium at: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-aquarium-2024/texas-state-aquarium-corpus-christi-texas/ [10best.usatoday.com].

"We are honored to be nominated once again for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Aquarium in North America. This recognition is not just a testament to our dedicated team's hard work but also a clear reflection of the support from our community," said Aquarium CEO Jesse Gilbert.

To learn more about the Center for Wildlife Rescue or our conservation efforts, go to texasstateaquarium.org/wildlife-rescue [texasstateaquarium.org].

