Help a child and take part in the Teddy Bear Ride

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — My Team Triumph Angels Of Texas will be hosting a Teddy Bear Ride to help collect stuffed animals and small unwrapped toys and deliver them to children who are at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The Teddy Bear Ride will take place Sunday, Dec. 11. Trained bicyclists will ride to the hospital to deliver the toys.

Michelle Jones, President of the organization said that she hopes this will bring joy to a child who is currently hospitalized.

You can find locations where you can donate on their Facebook post below:



