Hebbronville native pleads guilty to cocaine possession

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 10, 2023
A Hebbronville native plead guilty to possession with intent after he was caught attempting to smuggle cocaine, a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas stated.

63-year-old, Ascencion Garza Jr,., was stopped by Border Patrol at a checkpoint in Falfurrias on Sept. 7, 2022.

Authorities searched his vehicle and found 15 bricks of cocaine, weighing about 16 kilograms, hidden within the rear quarter-panels. The drugs have an estimated street value of over $1.1 million.

Garza will remain in custody pending his sentencing on April 11. He faces life in prison and a possible maximum fine of $10 million.

