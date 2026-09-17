HEB hosts group baby shower for 30 military moms in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HEB hosted a group baby shower for 30 military moms Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn in downtown Corpus Christi.

The attendees included both military spouses and active-duty service members. The event is part of the company's Operation Appreciation program, which honors the service and sacrifice of military families.

"We really are just excited to celebrate them. They make sacrifices for us every day, serving in our military and protecting our home base here, and all of us are very, very grateful that they put themselves first by providing a safety net with all of us at home," said Beth Dattomo with HEB.

I spoke with a Brooke Eclarin, a military mom expecting her third child, who said the event gave her a sense of community.

"We all have so much in common. Like sometimes it's hard to relate to other people, especially as a mom, but it's just so great to get together and obviously get all this stuff. It's just so crazy," Eclarin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!