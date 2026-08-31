HEB gift card giveaway circulating on social media is a scam, BBB warns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scammers are using artificial intelligence to create fake ads promising free HEB gift cards for Labor Day — but clicking the link could cost you.

The Better Business Bureau warns that links tied to the promotion do not lead to the grocery chain. Instead, they are designed to steal your personal information.

Katie Galan of the Better Business Bureau said clicking on suspicious links carries serious risks.

"We tell everybody never ever ever click on the link. Even if you think it might be coming from a legitimate source. There are a couple of implications that come with clicking on a link. One is they can be installing malware onto your device," Galan said.

Malware can access stored information on your phone or computer. Scammers may also direct users to phishing websites designed to collect personally identifiable information.

The scam also asks users to share the message, which gives scammers access to everyone on your friends list — expanding their reach to new potential victims.

If you have already shared the post, the BBB recommends going back to delete the original message and notifying your contacts not to continue sharing it.

The BBB also recommends verifying any promotion directly with the company rather than using a link included in a suspicious message.

If you suspect a scam, you can report it at BBB.org/scamtracker. The BBB shares that information with law enforcement.

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