Heavy morning fog causes two bus crashes

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to two separate

bus crashes Thursday morning as dense fog reduced driver visibility.

According to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory, "At approximately 7:41 a.m., DPS was notified of a crash involving a Bishop ISD bus on County Rd 24 near Petronila during morning pickup.Due to the heavy fog on the road the driver did not see the curve in the road and traveled off the road into a ditch."

Officials say about 23 students and the driver were on board. However, there were no major injuries.

Bishop ISD sent another bus to pick up the students, parents were notified and several elected to have their children checked out.Texas DPS is investigating the crash urges everyone to use caution when there is heavy fog on the roadways.”

Then, just a short time later, a second school bus crashed around 8:27 a.m. on US 281 near CR 40 due to foggy conditions.

"No students on board, just the driver. Involved a second vehicle and La Gloria ISD school bus," added Sgt Mallory.

The Bishop ISD bus was sitting at the crossover at 401, attempting to go east. A BMW traveling north struck the back of the bus. Both drivers suffered minor injuries, but they weren’t taken to the hospital.

