Heavy flooding made Leopard/NPID traffic difficult

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heavy rains from this morning caused heavy flooding along many highways across the Coastal Bend.

The freeway under Leopard Street became impassable.

It's a lot less flooded by Friday afternoon than it was this morning.

Rescue crews were called out after flooding left several vehicles stranded.

Road conditions were impassable, as this video shows. Cars were submerged and traffic was clearly backed up in the area.

North Padre Island Drive at Leopard was closed for several hours and Interstate 37 also saw some flooding in some areas.

More rain is expected and Corpus Christi officials urge people who don't need to drive to stay home.

The city has released several street closures.

They include:

McKinzie Road at Haven Drive

Tancahua Street at Brewster Street

Resaca Street

North Beach south of Burleson Street

East Surfside Boulevard at Pearl

Breakwater and Bridgeport.

So plan your travel accordingly.