Heat advisory in effect May 28 until 8:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National Weather Service forecasts that above-average temperatures and large amounts of moisture across South Texas will lead to dangerous heat index values on Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is now in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range from 110-113° across the area.

Residents are advised to take precautions when working or spending time outside, as excessive temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In response to the extreme heat, the City of Corpus Christi will make several cooling centers available to the public. The cooling centers will be located throughout the City.

Here are the hours for Tuesday, May 28, cooling center locations :

Address: 805 Comanche St., Phone: 361-826-7000 (10:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) Ben F. McDonald Public Library

Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr., Phone: 361-826-2356 (10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd., Phone: 361-826-2350 (10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Public Library

Address: 5930 Brockhampton St., Phone: 361-826-2360 (10:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) Janet F. Harte Public Library

Address: 2629 Waldron Rd., Phone: 361-826-2310 (10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

Address: 654 Graham Road, Phone: 361-826-2330 (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) Garden Senior Center

Address: 5325 Greely Drive, Phone: 361-826-2345 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Lindale Senior Center

Address: 3135 Swantner Drive, Phone: 361-826-2340 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Broadmoor Senior Center

Address: 1651 Tarlton Street, Phone: 361-826-3138 (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Northwest Senior Center

Address: 9725 Up River Road, Phone: 361-826-2320 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) Oveal Williams Senior Center

Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Drive, Phone: 361-826- 2305 (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) Zavala Senior Center

CCRTA:

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator they will travel to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go to http://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org].

Public Pools and Splash Pads:

Public pools and splash pads are recommended as alternative cooling areas.

All splash pads will be open on Tuesday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Public pool hours vary by location:

Check the 2028 Pool Hours for exact operating times.

Bayfront Park Fountain:

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pet Safety:

Animal Care Services will have officers responding to calls concerning pets left outside in the heat.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe in Extreme Heat:

Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation:

The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan; residents are reminded to conserve water.

Heat Safety Tips:

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink adequate water, wear cool clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City also would like to remind the community about taking precautions to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or moderate sugar.

Plan a strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms emerge, move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others needing help.

For more information on City cooling centers, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters.

