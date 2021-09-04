Heat advisory has many looking for ways to keep cool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Labor Day Weekend is finally here and along with it is some dangerous heat.

Our recent heat wave has all of us looking for ways to keep cool. The good news is that there are options available, even for those forced to stay outside.

We visited a crew working on the new Harbor Bridge project to see how they're holding up. Rick Flores, Safety Manager with Flatiron Dragados, says supervisors on the project are taking extra steps to keep crews safe in the heat.

That includes extra water breaks and plenty of electrolytes on hand in several varieties, including powders, gels, and popsicles. Supervisors also train crews on how to spot heat casualties.

“Especially into these Summer months where the temperatures can be really extreme,” Flores said. “Right now, with these temperatures, we're encouraging these guys to take a few more breaks.”

Meanwhile, for those who don't have to be outside, there are lots of indoor options.

At the Zavala Senior Center, we found plenty of people beating the heat by playing pool or working out. One of them, Oscar Quiroz tells us that he makes sure he takes precautions against getting overheated, including changing the way he does his yard work.

“My wife definitely tells me I should wait until it's late in the afternoon to mow the lawn, cut trees, or something like that.,”

The Zavala Senior Center is not one of the city’s official cooling centers. Those will be open over the holiday weekend as well.