‘Heart Your Park’ cleanup program targets Coastal Bend area parklands

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation and National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) are teaming up for the 'Heart Your Park' program.

'Heart Your Park' will provide volunteer opportunities to residents of the Coastal Bend area to clean up public parklands across Corpus Christi.

City officials say the program is funded by CITGO and guided by the NRPA to engage communities in preserving and improving parklands for both people and wildlife.

“Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is excited about the opportunity being provided by the NRPA and CITGO to engage our community in conservation. Through our efforts at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and other nature sites, we hope to teach our residents how to best live alongside nature and wildlife,” said Sara Jose, preserve manager.

The next cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hans and Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge, located at 6001 Ennis Joslin Road. Volunteers ages 16 and up will be working to clean up the butterfly garden area at Hans & Suter Wildlife Refuge to prepare for spring and summer butterfly populations.

All volunteers must register by March 16, and organizers say all participants will receive a t-shirt and lunch.

The following 'Heart Your Park' cleanup event will be held on April 23 at Doddridge Park, located at 3814 Ocean Drive. Volunteers will meet up for a coastline cleanup along Corpus Christi Bay as they remove debris to help keep it out of our local waters.

“NRPA is proud to serve as the national leader for the ‘Heart Your Park’ Day of Service,” said Ayanna Williams, NRPA director of community and environmental resilience. “Offering opportunities for hands-on volunteer service in your local park is another way we can help advance parks, recreation, and environmental conservation efforts that enhance the quality of life for all people of all ages. It’s a win-win for park agencies and corporations.”

Interested volunteers should register at https://register.ccparkandrec.com [register.ccparkandrec.com] one week before each event.

All registered volunteers will get a t-shirt, water bottle, and lunch for their time.

The volunteer workdays will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and all other needed supplies will be provided.