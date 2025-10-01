Heart Walk returns to Corpus Christi to save lives and raise awareness about heart health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Heart Walk will return to Whataburger Field this weekend with the goal of saving lives and raising awareness about heart health.

The event, organized by the American Heart Association along with Corpus Christi Medical Center, will take place on October 4 at Whataburger Field. Approximately 4,000 people are expected to participate.

According to organizers, 9 out of 10 people die from cardiac arrest outside of hospitals. For this reason, the event seeks to empower ordinary people to act in emergencies through education and CPR awareness.

"It's important that we inform ourselves about all the resources that are available, about how we can act, because unfortunately we have all lived through a situation where a family member or a member of our close circle is impacted by cardiovascular problems," said David Irizarry, executive director of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

The walk aims to raise funds for this charitable cause. People interested in participating can register through the link provided by the organizers.

