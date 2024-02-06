Heart-shaped pizzas return to Peter Piper Pizza to help raise funds for Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Help spread the love this February by purchasing a heart-shaped pizza from Peter Piper Pizza and $1 will be donated to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

A fan-favorite, the limited-time heart-shaped pizza will be available until Feb. 28 and starts at $19.98.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Peter Piper Pizza to our group of corporate partners working to support our mission,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The upcoming campaign, where Peter Piper Pizza will generously donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza purchased to local member hospitals, exemplifies the kind of impactful collaboration that makes a difference to change kids’ health.”

The campaign includes 13 Coastal Bend-area locations where funds raised will support their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Heart-shaped pizzas are available at Peter Piper Pizza for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

To order or find a nearby location, go to www.peterpiperpizza.com [peterpiperpizza.com] .

