CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Thursday, which means it's time for the weekly visit from Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo to KRIS 6 News at Noon.

Guajardo will meet with KRIS 6 News at Noon anchor Paulo Salazar to discuss important items about the governance of our city.

Specific topics they will talk about today include the city's recent surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads and the city's budget as it nears approval.