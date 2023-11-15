Health experts provide eating tips for diabetics during Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day. According to South Texas Diabetes Initiative, adult diabetes is more than 20% higher here in South Texas, than the entire state.

Juanita Garcia, a diabetes manager with Texas A&M, discussed tips with KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo on how-to Thanksgiving even with diabetes.

"Drink lots of water, stay hydrated and go for walks. If you do have a heavy meal after Thanksgiving then go for a walk. That will help you lower your blood sugar plus digest your food and feel better," Garcia said.

Driscoll Hospital Clinic Director Dino Scanio said that portion control is key.

"It's Thanksgiving. You should be able to eat anything that you want, but we have to be mindful. We have to worry about our portions and we have to make sure we check our sugars to make sure we are not overdoing it," Scanio said.

However, some people need to be extra careful around the holidays.

"We do have a higher incidence of obesity here in South Texas. But we also have more Hispanics, so genetically we have a higher incidence of getting diabetes," Garcia said. "But, that doesn't mean you're going to get diabetes. You can actually prevent or delay the onset of diabetes by being more active, eating healthier, more vegetables, more lean meats."

Garcia said people should be screened at least once a year for diabetes and that there are many options to get screened for free.

