Health District received notification of seven COVID-19 related deaths

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reports they were told of seven COVID-19 related deaths.

According to health officials, the patients included six men and one woman with ages ranging in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 80’s.

Comorbidities included chronic kidney disease, cholecystitis, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity, and hypothyroidism.

The number brings the total number of deaths in Nueces County to 995.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.