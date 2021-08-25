Health District received notification of 15 COVID-19 related deaths

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District reports they received notification of 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

In a news release, the patients include nine men and six women with ages ranging in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, COPD, and morbid obesity.

This new high number brings the total number of deaths in the county to 977.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.