CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included seven males and four females with ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60's, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart disease, obesity and hypothyroidism.

This new high number brings the total number of deaths in the county to 988.

Health officials also report there were 429 COVID-19 cases. This raises the total total COVID-19 count to 57,589.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.