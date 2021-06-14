Health care for low-income residents coming to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those in need of health care without the means to pay for it have the opportunity to get some screenings for the next week.

Students from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will participate in an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission to bring medical, dental, and optical care to rural and underserved communities.

The group was at La Nueva Jerusalem Iglesia in Robstown this morning.

IRT is led by the U.S. Department of Defense. The training runs from June 14-24, and "will allow Islander nursing students and faculty to bring medical, dental, and optical care to rural and under-served communities," according to a press release from TAMU-CC. Services will be provided at five locations in Nueces County.

Services include diabetes screenings, women's services, behavioral health, back-to-school physicals and vaccinations. Dental care will include cleanings, fillings, and extractions. Optometry services will also be offered.

Additional locations of IRT include:

• Johnny Calderon County Building, 710 E. Main, Robstown

• Banquete Elementary, 5436 Bulldog Lane, Banquete

• Petronila Elementary, 2391 CR 67, Petronila

• Bishop County Multi-Purpose Building, 115 South Ash St, Bishop