Heads up: It is illegal to leave dogs restrained outside during a Tropical Storm

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Did you know it is against Texas state law to leave dogs restrained outside during extreme weather conditions like a tropical storm?

As the Coastal Bend continues to be under a Tropical Storm Warning, Aransas Pass Animal Control is advising those in the area to bring their dogs inside.

H.B. No. 1411 says that dogs must not be restrained outside when:

the actual or effective outdoor temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit;

a heat advisory has been issued by a local or state authority or jurisdiction; or

a hurricane, tropical storm, or tornado warning has been issued for the jurisdiction by the National Weather Service

According to the law, a dog is restrained when:

The collar being used is a pinch-type, prong-type, or choke-type or that is not properly fitted to the dog;

The collar is a length shorter than the greater of:

five times the length of the dog, as measured from the tip of the dog's nose to the base of the dog's tail; or 10 feet;



is in an unsafe condition; or

causes injury to the dog.

Aransas Pass Animal Control is asking residents to close their animal traps until the storm has passed, as they will not be picking up trapped animals at this time. Any animals that have been trapped need to be released on-site, not relocated.