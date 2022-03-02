Hazmat Emergency Response Drill scheduled Friday, expect traffic detours

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's first responders will be participating in a Hazmat Emergency Response Drill on Friday, March 4 at the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant on Leopard Street.

The city wants to let residents know that northwest Corpus Christi will notice a green and yellow-colored smoke coming from the plant between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and there will be a significant presence of emergency vehicles. The drill will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During this time, residents nearby are asked to avoid the area for "safety reasons". Traffic will be impacted, and their will be detour signs placed along Leopard Street.

The city says this is an annual chlorine drill required by the Environmental Protection Agency and the city’s Risk Management Plan. They said the drill was not conducted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.