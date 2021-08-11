Harbor Bridge Project to close lane overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who take the Harbor Bridge overnight should expect a lane closure for one night.

The upcoming mainline reduction will affect southbound IH 37. The temporary lane closure will start tonight, August 11, 2021.

According to the city, the right mainline of southbound IH 37 will be closed from Staples St. to the US 181 Exit from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Thursday, August 12. The reduction is necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

The city says portable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of the lane reduction. They also urge motorists to be aware of the construction and consider alternate routes, follow traffic control devices and slow down in work zones.

All the work scheduled for tonight is happening ,weather permitting.

More information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project can be found here.