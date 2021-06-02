Harbor Bridge L.E.D. lighting could soon come down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge L.E.D lights could soon come down, with City Manager Peter Zanoni saying the longer they are kept, the more risk they become to the public.

They were only expected to last about five years; it has now been more than 10. Zanoni said that in 2010, the former city council believed the Harbor Bridge would have already been torn down by now.

"We did not think that we would be at this point where we would be taking them down, so at this point it is really a safety issue," Zanoni said. "We don't want a traveling public going over that bridge daily being at risk."

The city manager says the old lights could possibly fall onto oncoming traffic, and while the new bridge has been pushed back, it will have a state of the art lighting system. Zanoni said at the moment there are three options for the lights on the old bridge; fix the lighting, fix the brackets but not the lighting, or completely remove them.

"We are recommending the city council along with our partners, the Port of Corpus Christi and TxDOT, along with the original installer, just take down the light system," he said.

City council is expected to vote on this soon.

