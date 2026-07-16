Harbor Bridge cracks spark social media concern; builder responds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video circulating on social media shows what appears to be cracks on one of the Harbor Bridge pillars, raising concerns about the structure's condition.

The video, posted by Charlie Ortiz, shows a pillar with several cracks, including one described as long and dark. Comparing images five days apart, the long dark crack from the original video is not visible, but several smaller cracks are visible on both pillars.

Flatiron/Dragados, the company that built the Harbor Bridge, responded to concerns about the cracks.

"Surface cracks in concrete bridge support structures are a common and anticipated characteristic of the material behavior and will be routinely addressed in accordance with industry-standard procedures as part of ongoing maintenance," Flatiron/Dragados said. "During this process, normal surface treatment activities can temporarily make the cosmetic cracks appear more pronounced. Crews have completed the process on the US 181 Harbor Bridge north pylon, including reapplying the aesthetic opaque white finish, with the operation expected to be completed on the south pylon by Friday."

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