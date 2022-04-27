Hamlin Fountain and Gifts set to close its doors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An institution here in Corpus Christi is closing it's doors after 62-years in operation.

Tuesday evening the owners of Hamlin Fountain and Gifts announced on their Facebook page that they are closing their doors for good on May 7.

Karl Arnold and his wife opened Hamlin Pharmacy in 1960 at Weber and Staples.

Known for their friendly service and those burgers and shakes, the store was a fixture in the community for multiple generations.

Karl passed away in March of last year. He was the pharmacist at Hamlin's Pharmacy for 56 years until he retired.