Hail hits Corpus Christi's south side near Veterans Memorial during Tuesday morning storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dime-sized hail fell on Corpus Christi's south side near Veterans Memorial during a storm that moved through the area this morning.

The hail fell just below the threshold for a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm also brought lightning and thunder to the area.

Video of the hail was submitted by Jillian Beckett to the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group on Facebook. Watch the video in the player above.

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