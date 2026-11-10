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Hail hits Corpus Christi's south side near Veterans Memorial during Tuesday morning storm

Dime-sized hail fell near Veterans Memorial as a storm brought lightning and thunder to the Coastal Bend.
Dime-sized hail hit Corpus Christi's south side near Veterans Memorial during a morning storm with lightning and thunder.
Dime-sized hail hit Corpus Christi's south side
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dime-sized hail fell on Corpus Christi's south side near Veterans Memorial during a storm that moved through the area this morning.

The hail fell just below the threshold for a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm also brought lightning and thunder to the area.

Video of the hail was submitted by Jillian Beckett to the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group on Facebook. Watch the video in the player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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