Habitat for Humanity hands out hurricane preparedness kits

Habitat for Humanity gave out diasater prep kits Saturday at First Baptist Church as the hurricane season kicks into high gear.

Hurricane season ends in November, and it is important to stay prepared.

The bags contain hygeine kits, disaster preparation booklets and program information.

The bags aim to help are so that you are ready in the case that you have to evacuate.

"We saw, during Harvey, people and, myself included, weren't as prepared as we could have been,” said Habitat for Humanity’s Kristofer Morgan. “We are trying to help people be more prepared."

More oppurtunities to recieve these bags will be available in the future.