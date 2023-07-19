Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc. to open new headquarters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi, Inc. (HFHCC) is getting an upgrade.

The organization hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. for its' new headquarters, one of the offices located in Tower II at 555 N. Carancahua St.

The new location will help HFHCC grow their connection with the community and better serve the families of Nueces and San Patricio County.

Despite their move, the organization has big projects planned, with some already in the works.

"We have four families who will be placed in homes very soon," HFHCC Executive Director Amber Hazen. "Two will be right away, like in the next two weeks. We also have some land purchases coming up for a lot more families that we can help."

