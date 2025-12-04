H-E-B warns customers about Facebook scam promising free gift cards and shopping sprees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is alerting customers about a Facebook scam that promises free gift cards and shopping sprees. The company confirms these messages are fake and is urging people not to fall for them.

Scammers are sending links through Facebook Messenger, pretending to be official H-E-B promotions. The company says it currently has no active giveaways and reminds customers that any real promotions will only appear on their official social media pages, HEB.com, or the My H-E-B app.

H-E-B also emphasizes that it will never ask for personal information or require you to share links to participate.

If you see a suspicious message, report it to Facebook and always double-check H-E-B's official channels before clicking.

