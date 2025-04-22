H-E-B to give away 274,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas for Earth Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — H-E-B will give away 274,000 reusable bags to customers across Texas to celebrate Earth Day.

Customers who visit any H-E-B location in Texas on April 22 can receive a free Earth Day bag starting at 8 a.m. while supplies last.

"Since 2008, H-E-B has given out more than 3.2 million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day," H-E-B officials said.

Additional Earth Day reusable bags will be available for purchase at $1.50 each.

H-E-B officials added, "This year's Earth Day tote highlights the H-E-B Our Texas, Our Future commitment, which is the company's mission to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas."

This year, the bag’s design resembles a scene from a Texas postcard featuring a beach vibe at Galveston Island State Park. It marks the second release in a three-year series.

