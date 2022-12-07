H-E-B ranked as 6th largest private American company by Forbes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You know the saying, "everything's bigger in Texas"? Well, that deems to be true for the popular grocery chain, H-E-B.

Forbes created a list of the largest private companies in the United States, and H-E-B came in at #6.

H-E-B generated roughly $34 billion in revenue this year, while the grocery chain is listed as employing about 145,000 employees.

The popular grocery store got its start in 1905 in Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country and now has more than 420 stores statewide.

H-E-B is also proactive with several charitable organizations that focus on hunger relief, education, health, environmental sustainability, and other issues.

"What makes H‑E‑B truly stand out is our commitment to public service in the communities we serve. Known as the H‑E‑B Spirit of Giving, this philosophy is an integral part of everyday business at H‑E‑B," said H-E-B officials.

Cargill was ranked as the #1 private American company, Koch Industries was ranked at #2, and Publix Super Markets came in at #3 on Forbe's list.

